Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: By most reckonings, the race to replace retiring veteran Congressman Mike Doyle would seem a foregone conclusion. Doyle’s 12th District is dominated by heavily Democratic Pittsburgh and a swath of eastern suburbs. While the district’s lines have shifted through the years, Doyle has held it for nearly three decades. The Democratic nominee to replace him is progressive firebrand Summer Lee, whose bid to become the state’s first Black woman in Congress has drawn national attention. But Republicans found a Mike Doyle of their own — a Plum Borough council member with the same name but decidedly more conservative values. And the district’s newest boundaries include more conservative portions of Westmoreland County. Political handicappers say those factors, combined with a tough election environment for Democrats nationally, just might tilt the field.

Mike Doyle

HaleyChristine Photography / Courtesy the Doyle campaign GOP candidate Mike Doyle

“Mike Doyle is running to replace Mike Doyle!” headlines notwithstanding, the Republican nominee has tried to make a name for himself by opposing most of Lee’s agenda. He has particularly focused on her support for criminal-justice reform and the Green New Deal (though Doyle himself joined a fight to oppose a fracking-waste injection well in his native Plum Borough). Doyle is a long-time insurance industry executive, and touts work on Plum's Borough Council to shore up spending on safety in the schools. He starts with a significant fundraising disadvantage, but he's received support from U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Doyle was been a top vote-getter in each of his five runs to secure a spot on Plum Borough Council but lost a 2012 bid to topple longtime state Rep. Joe Markosek.

Party: Republican

Experience: Plum Borough Council member (2006 – present)

Education: King’s College, Wilkes-Barre (B.S.)

Major endorsements: National Federation of Independent Businesses; chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police; Firearm Owners Against Crime.

Fundraising:

Total raised (2021-2022): $55,035

Total spent (2021-2022): $12,239.67

Summer Lee

Rebecca Droke / AP Summer Lee

Lee has helped to galvanize a progressive movement that is transforming Allegheny County’s Democratic Party, which has sometimes put her at odds with the party's establishment. But she has consolidated the support of Democratic interests after she narrowly defeated Steve Irwin and millions of dollars spent by outside groups to oppose her campaign. Lee’s political agenda includes ending mandatory minimum prison sentences, a “Medicare for All” expansion of government health insurance and abolishing a federal rule that bars the use of taxpayer dollars for abortion services. And she also argues that simply electing Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman would help transform Congress.