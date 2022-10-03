Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: Consisting of Beaver County and a broad swath of Pittsburgh's suburbs in Allegheny County, the 17th Congressional District is a potentially crucial battleground. It's an open seat because incumbent Democrat Conor Lamb sacrificed a re-election bid for a failed Senate run, after winning re-election by just a couple of percentage points two years ago. Democrat Chris Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer have platforms broadly consistent with their parties. So far, though, the political debate has been driven by outside political advertisers who depict Deluzio as a subversive college professor and Shaffer as an out-of-touch millionaire who earned a fortune in China. The candidates are set to take part in a League of Women Voters/WTAE-TV debate on Nov. 1.

Chris Deluzio

Courtesy Deluzio campaign Chris Deluzio

Deluzio is a Democrat in the Conor Lamb mold: a veteran with a law degree and strongly pro-union convictions. The Aspinwall resident himself was active in a bid to unionize faculty at the University of Pittsburgh, where he works on cyber-security and election issues — a background he says could be crucial at a time when elections are under attack. His policy agenda is generally within the Democratic mainstream, with pledges to protect Social Security by lifting a cap on tax rates for the elderly and to increase health care access by lowering the age for Medicare eligibility. He handily defeated LGBTQ political activist Sean Meloy in the Democratic primary.

Party: Democratic

Experience:

Policy Director, University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security (Pitt Cyber) (2019 – present)

Education: U.S. Naval Academy (B.A.); Georgetown University (J.D.)

Major endorsements: Broad range of unions; Planned Parenthood Action Fund; National Organization for Women; Moms Demand Action; Sierra Club; League of Conservative Voters; more here.

Fundraising:

Total raised (2021-2022): $921,878.81

Total spent: (2021-2022): $573,789.31

Jeremy Shaffer

Friends of Jeremy Shaffer Jeremy Shaffer

Shaffer first made a name for himself in a tight 2018 state Senate race, narrowly losing to Democrat Lindsey Wililams — who he attacked as a socialist — after ousting incumbent Randy Vulakovich in the Republican primary. But despite that rough-and-tumble campaign, the Pine Township resident says his experience in local government marks him as a pragmatist. And while he is running as a pro-business conservative, he touts an openness to a minimum-wage hike and to some infrastructure spending as a sign of his willingness to work across party lines. Shaffer won a three-way Republican primary to become the party’s nominee and has put $1 million of his own money into the campaign.