Pennsylvania – U.S. Senate: A guide to the 2022 election and candidates

What's at stake: Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate race is among the most closely watched this year because it could determine control of the Senate. The seat is currently held by Republican Pat Toomey, who in October 2020 announced his retirement. If Democrats win back the Senate and pick up an additional seat or two, they could pass sweeping legislation to expand child care and universal pre-K. With Republicans favored to take back the House, a Democratic win in the Senate would still enable them to appoint dozens of federal judges during the next two years. If Republicans win the Senate, they could tie up President Joe Biden’s judicial appointments and force him to veto laws — putting him in a difficult position and the GOP in a favorable position to take full control of Washington in 2024.

John Fetterman

Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

Fetterman currently serves as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. He lives outside Pittsburgh in Braddock, across from U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson plant, where he began volunteering to help local youth. He served as Braddock’s mayor for 13 years and tried to bring additional attention and resources to try to stem or reverse the borough’s long-term decline. He was credited for bringing attention to the town but also criticized for taking too much credit for its progress. As lieutenant governor, he has championed the legalization of marijuana and led an effort to increase the number of people being released from state prisons early. Just before the May primary, he suffered a stroke, which has limited his auditory processing and his ability to respond to questions as he campaigns.

Party: Democratic

Experience:

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania (2019 – present)

Mayor of Braddock (2006 – 2019)

Education: Albright College (B.A.); University of Connecticut (MBA); Harvard University (MPP)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters, WGAL

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, United Steelworkers District 10, Pennsylvania Postal Workers Union, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, United Rural Democrats.

Fundraising:

Total raised (2021–2022): $26,051.772.63

Total spent (2021–2022): $20,553,220.67

Erik Gerhardt

Gerhardt says working in residential construction for 21 years makes him support underdogs. If elected, he says, he would push immediately for a moratorium on taxes for small businesses. He says he's worried about children and parents of transgender youth opting for surgery before they turn 18. He’s also afraid that Fetterman would support a national right to abortion and believes Oz will not follow through on his promises to support the Second Amendment. Gerhardt isn’t afraid of playing the spoiler for Oz, even though he identifies as a conservative.

Party: Libertarian

Experience: Master carpenter

Education: Souderton Area High School; North Montco Technical Career Center

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Major endorsements: n/a

Fundraising :

Total raised (2021–2022): $34,996.83

Total spent (2021–2022): $5,455

Mehmet Oz

Matt Rourke / AP Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, takes part in a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Although he started his career as an accomplished heart surgeon, Oz is best known for his long career as the host of his daytime TV program, The Dr. Oz Show. In addition to providing lots of mainstream health advice, Oz has been criticized through the years for promoting pseudoscientific treatments. For example: While he supports getting vaccinated against COVID-19, he’s also advocated for taking hydroxychloroquine for that ailment, a treatment that lacks scientific evidence. Oz also has Turkish citizenship, which he has said he would renounce if elected. He recently bought his own home in Montgomery County, where he registered to vote in 2020 at his in-laws' address.

Party: Republican

Experience: Host, The Dr. Oz Show (2009 – 2022)

Education: Harvard University (B.S.); University of Pennsylvania (M.D., MBA.)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters, WGAL

Fundraising:

Total raised (contributions and loans, 2021–2022): $19,005.896.50

Total spent (2021–2022): $17,879,633.07

Richard Weiss

Green candidate Weiss isn’t worried about playing the spoiler for Democrats. Instead, he’s trying to appeal to people who wouldn’t otherwise vote or who would vote Republican. But he believes voting laws should change so people can vote for multiple candidates in each race. If elected, he would likely caucus with Democrats à la U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, he said. Weiss is critical of President Joe Biden’s approach to the pandemic and says he believes the Inflation Reduction Act compromised too much on fossil fuels. At the same time, he supports eliminating the gas tax (even if that does lead to more fossil fuel use) because inflation is so severe. Weiss says he would be happy if he received 5 percent of the total vote.

Party: Green

Experience: Attorney

Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.A); University of Denver (J.D.); American University (LL.M); The University of Chicago (MBA.)

Links: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Major endorsements: The Green Party of Pennsylvania.

Fundraising:

Total raised: $0

Total spent: $0

Daniel Wassmer

Until recently, Wassmer was an active member of the Libertarian Party and even ran under that party banner for Attorney General in 2020. But he stopped agreeing with the leadership of the Libertarian Party. Wassmer is angry at the two major parties for making what he says are disingenuous arguments for their own purposes and then leaving the country more divided than ever. He says he doesn’t believe gun violence should be as big of a priority as Democrats make it because not enough people die from guns to justify the amount of attention the issue receives. He says he’s bringing skepticism and questions rather than knowledge to the issue of climate change. He believes wholeheartedly in the science of COVID-19 vaccinations.