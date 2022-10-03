Pennsylvania State House 60th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: Both unopposed during the primary, newcomer Bob George and incumbent state Rep. Abby Major are running to represent the 60th State House District, which includes parts of Armstrong and Westmoreland counties. Republican voter registration in the 60th dropped a bit following Pennsylvania's recent redistricting from 56 percent to 51 percent. Major spent a decade working for her predecessor, the late Rep. Jeff Pyle, before winning her seat in 2021. George has deep roots in the area; his career has included 10 years as a safety and operations supervisor for oil and natural gas companies in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Bob George

Courtesy of Bob George

George’s campaign website underscores his family commitment, community involvement and background in business management. He says that background — and having registered/identified in the past as a Republican and independent — positions him to be a much-needed unifying force in Harrisburg. The pro-union, fiscally conservative Democrat says he’d prioritize creating term limits, preventing the government from taxing Social Security and changing the law to allow independent voters to participate in primaries. George says he decided three years ago to run in this election after state lawmakers failed to enact proposed term limits. “I’m not in it to become a professional politician. I’m running to go stir up bills for term limits,” he told WESA. “This used to be a part-time position.”

Party: Democratic

Experience: First campaign for elected public office

Truck driving (2020 – present)

Health/safety/environment coordinator, Universal Pressure Company (2017 – 2020)

Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.A.)

Links: Website | Facebook

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey ; League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Fundraising: Has not filed

Abby Major

Major is running to keep the seat she won in a special election last year following the death of her former boss Rep. Jeff Pyle, who’d held the office since the 1990s. She is the first woman to represent the district during its 40 years in existence, according to state records analyzed by the Tribune-Democrat . Major, who served a yearlong tour with the U.S. Army in Iraq, works as a funeral director on top of her legislative duties, in addition to raising her daughter.