Allegheny County voters reject resign-to run rule, approve Wilkinsburg government commission study

Allegheny County voters chose to repeal a “resign-to-run” rule that required county council members to give up their seat on the 15-member council before they run for another local, state or federal elected position.

With 97% of precincts reporting, 58% of residents voted to change the rule.

The referendum was introduced by Bob Macey, a Democrat, earlier this year. Council voted 14-1 in favor of sending the question to the voters. Democrat DeWitt Walton was the lone “nay” vote .

Now, county council members can retain their seats while running for other offices, which officials seeking other elected positions in the county have been allowed to do since the county charter was first written.

A 2016 government review commission first recommended that the rule be eliminated, noting that the annual county budget often nears $1 billion. Late last month, supporters on county council said they hope the rule change will help them to better serve their constituents.

Wilkinsburg residents saw a second question on their ballots. Voters chose to create a government study commission that will give recommendations on how the borough should be governed.

The commission was seen by some as a way to slow down an effort to merge Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh, though commission candidates denied that.

The seven-member commission will have 18 months to conduct research about Wilkinsburg’s current form of government. They will also consider other government models and gather feedback from the community.

The commission could ultimately recommend that Wilkinsburg create a home rule charter, which would give the borough more power over local legislation, governing and grant-seeking. It could also recommend no change to how the borough is run.

Kimberly Kaplan, Beverly McCoy, Janet Harris, Cheryl Keywanda Ballard-Battle, Ruth Kittner, Paul O’Hanlon and Jacquet Kehm will serve on the commission.

Voters chose to create the commission just weeks after a judge dismissed the third attempt to annex Wilkinsburg into the City of Pittsburgh .

The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation, which launched the annexation effort, has said the group will consider other options going forward.