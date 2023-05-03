© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Allegheny County residents to weigh in on housing code update

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Allegheny County residents will soon be asked to weigh in on proposed updates to the county’s housing and community environment regulations.

The rules establish minimum standards to make housing safe and fit for human habitation. At a meeting of the Board of Health Wednesday, Allegheny County Health Department officials said the proposals are meant to modernize the code, which hasn’t been updated since 1997. They’d also be a starting point that officials could expand on in future updates.

Some of the suggested changes include adding definitions to make the policies clearer to regular people, bringing building codes up to modern industry standards and adding safety precautions like fall-prevention devices on easily accessible windows.

“As you can imagine, much has changed since this section was last updated in 1997,” the county’s Deputy Director for Food Safety, Housing and Policy Otis Pitts told the board. “It is now very common for housing to be identified as a core social determinant of health, and many industry standards have evolved to reflect its influence on both health and safety.”

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

The county Board of Health voted to send the new language out for public comment.

The 60-day public comment period could start as early as next week and last through July. Officials hope to have the board approve a final draft in September. The updates would go into effect July 1, 2024.

Read through all of the proposed changes here.

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More