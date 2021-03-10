'Answer The Phone!' Unemployed Rally For More State Assistance

By 1 hour ago
  • Elizabeth Stanton, a laid off worker at Carnegie Mellon University, holds a sign at a rally downtown on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Elizabeth Stanton, a laid off worker at Carnegie Mellon University, holds a sign at a rally downtown on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
  • View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Carrying signs reading, “Answer the Unemployed!” and “Answer the phone,” dozens of unemployed workers and their supporters rallied downtown Wednesday morning outside of Gov. Tom Wolf’s regional office, calling for improvements to Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system.

Shortly before the demonstration, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced that 500-1,000 new customer service representatives will be added to the unemployment compensation call center so that experienced existing staff can work on resolving claims.

A demonstrator holds up a paper back with a message about unemployment at a rally downtown on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Not being able to get through to the state Department of Labor and Industry has been a consistent complaint of laid-off workers for months.

Those at the rally said they view the news as a good first step, but far short of what it is needed.

“We can no longer wait for the state to do its job. The unemployment system is broken. It's been broken a whole year now and we can't wait any longer,” said Barney Oursler, director of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee.

The committee and Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid Group organized the demonstration; another rally took place in Philadelphia as well.

Barney Oursler, director of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee, speaks to the crowd.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

  We're not ...numbers. We're not percentages… these are people who have to choose between putting food on the table and paying the rent because it’s [unemployment compensation] not coming through,” said Larisa Mednis, a restaurant worker and advocacy organizer at Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid.

Those at the rally cited testimony from earlier this year by the department’s secretary that more than 200,000 Pennsylvanians were still awaiting decisions on their unemployment compensation eligibility, as well as a need for some 2,000 intake workers. 

The agency said Wednesday it is working with its call center vendor, InspiriTec, to hire new staff by June, and said it could hire up to 1,000 total new staff “if needed.” The $58.6 million cost will come from federal funding, the department said.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Unemployment Benefits
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

Related Content

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Sick Leave Mandate Despite Concerns It Could Invite Lawsuit

By 20 hours ago
Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

A bill that would require employers across Allegheny County to give workers five paid sick days a year easily won the approval of county council Tuesday. But its prospects remain uncertain amid concern that procedural problems could doom it should its legality be challenged.

City Council's Eviction Ban Under Litigation Days After It Passed

By , , & 6 hours ago
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: Pittsburgh Councilor Deborah Gross explains why the city enacted its own eviction ban, despite various rent moratoria in place, and why the ban is within the council’s purview; the city may see a baby boom this year, despite the pandemic-related recession and a predicted baby-bust nationwide; and the livestream talk show “Alone / Together / Pittsburgh” marks a year of in production.

'This Is Not Right': Pennsylvanians Being Hit By Tax Bills Due To Unemployment Fraud

By Feb 17, 2021
Paul Sancya / AP

Thousands of Pennsylvanians who were unemployed last year now owe federal taxes on their unemployment benefits. Other Pennsylvanians – some of whom were never unemployed – are receiving tax bills due to a widespread fraud problem.

Between Jammed Phone Lines, Many Are Still Fighting To Get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

By Nov 25, 2020
Gov. Tom Wolf / Flickr

Bastian Harris is one of many people in Pennsylvania who qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – but they have struggled to get any money.