Candidate Profiles, Voter Priorities And What Election Day Will Be Like This Year

Election Day is November 3rd, but casting a ballot will look different this year. WESA reporters have compiled a list of candidate profiles, issues and legal updates.
We've also answered your questions on Pennsylvania mail-in ballots and voting in person.
Pittsburgh-area races and issues:
- PA House District 28: Rob Mercuri (R) vs. Emily Skopov (D)
- PA House Distrit 33: Frank Dermody (D) vs. Carrie DelRosso (R)
- PA House District 44: Valerie Gaydos (R) vs. Michelle Knoll (D)
- PA Senate District 17: Jim Brewster (D) vs. Nicole Ziccarelli (R)
- U.S. Congressional District 17: Conor Lamb (D) vs. Sean Parnell (R)
- City of Pittsburgh ballot referendum on police review board changes
Statewide offices:
- Attorney General: Josh Shapiro (D) vs. Heather Heidelbaugh (R)
- Auditor General: Nina Ahmad (D) vs. Timothy DeFoord (R)
- State Treasurer: Joe Torsella (D) vs. Stacy Garrity (R)
Voting explained:
- Everything you need to know about voting in Allegheny County
- Everything PA poll watchers can and can’t do on Election Day, explained
- Postcards on voting cause confusion among some Pennsylvanians
- Here’s how Democrats could flip the Pennsylvania legislature
- Toomey says he won’t run for another Senate term or governor
- Green party candidate is ordered off Pennsylvania ballot
Mail-in ballots:
- Ballots can’t be tossed out over voter signature, court says
- New lawsuit targets Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot deadline
- Top PA election official says “overwhelming majority” of votes will be counted Friday after election
- Pennsylvania becomes a battleground over election security
- Thinking about voiding your mail-in ballot? Experts say you should think twice
- Poll shows fewer than one-third of PA Republican voters will trust mail-in ballot results
- Secrecy envelopes will cause electoral chaos, Philly elections official warns
Voter priorities: