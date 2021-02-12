Health Department Opening Vaccine Site in Castle Shannon on Feb. 16

By 1 hour ago
  • No on-site registration or walk-up appointments will be available at the Castle Shannon site.
    No on-site registration or walk-up appointments will be available at the Castle Shannon site.
    Radivoje Pavicic / AP

Allegheny County Health Department will open a vaccination site in Castle Shannon next week. The Castle Shannon Fire Department Banquet Hall will serve as the Health Department’s second community vaccination site, in addition to the one at the Monroeville DoubleTree hotel. 

According to the health department, only individuals 65 years and older will be eligible to receive vaccines at the site, and appointments must be made in advance. No on-site registration or walk-up appointments will be available.

Online registrations will begin tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 13th, at 9 a.m.; the health department will publish a link to the registration site on their website then.

The county will also make phone registration available starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m., via 211.

 

Members of the Allegheny County Emergency Services will be administering the Moderna vaccine at the Castle Shannon location.

 

Earlier on Friday, the Pennsylvania Health Department ordered vaccine providers to speed up the vaccine rollout, including administering at least 80% of their allotments of first doses of vaccines within a week of receiving them.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Pennsylvania May Need To Delay 2022 Primary, Lawmaker Says

By 1 hour ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Pennsylvania may need to postpone its primary election next year because of late-arriving data from the U.S. Census Bureau that is necessary to redraw legislative and congressional districts, the state Senate’s ranking member said Friday.

Pennsylvania Orders Vaccine Providers To Speed Up

By 2 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

After weeks of complaints about Pennsylvania's halting COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the state Health Department on Friday ordered vaccine providers to get shots into arms more quickly, offer more convenient scheduling and make sure that shots are only going to people currently eligible to receive them.