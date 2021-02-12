Health Department Opening Vaccine Site in Castle Shannon on Feb. 16

Allegheny County Health Department will open a vaccination site in Castle Shannon next week. The Castle Shannon Fire Department Banquet Hall will serve as the Health Department’s second community vaccination site, in addition to the one at the Monroeville DoubleTree hotel.

According to the health department, only individuals 65 years and older will be eligible to receive vaccines at the site, and appointments must be made in advance. No on-site registration or walk-up appointments will be available.

Online registrations will begin tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 13th, at 9 a.m.; the health department will publish a link to the registration site on their website then.

The county will also make phone registration available starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m., via 211.

Members of the Allegheny County Emergency Services will be administering the Moderna vaccine at the Castle Shannon location.

Earlier on Friday, the Pennsylvania Health Department ordered vaccine providers to speed up the vaccine rollout, including administering at least 80% of their allotments of first doses of vaccines within a week of receiving them.