One Small Step: Amber Neider & Dan Leger on Tree Of Life, Gun Rights & Forgiveness

By 46 minutes ago
  • Amber Neider, 34, and Dan Leger, 74, spoke for StoryCorps' and WESA's One Small Step.
    StoryCorps

 


 

Two years ago this week, a gunman killed 11 members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

 

In their conversation for One Small Step, a partnership between StoryCorps and WESA, Amber Neider, 34, of Baldwin and Dan Leger, 74, of Squirrel Hill—who was one of those injured in the shooting—reflect on how they responded to the event as Pittsburghers. They also discuss how it has informed their views on gun rights. 

 

Amber begins this conversation by reading Dan's bio.

 

StoryCorps' One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

 

 

Tags: 
StoryCorps
One Small Step
Tree of Life
Amber Neider
Dan Leger
local news
Features & Special Reports
Local Stories
Synagogue Shooting

