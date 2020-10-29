One Small Step: Amber Neider & Dan Leger on Tree Of Life, Gun Rights & Forgiveness

A conversation between Amber Neider and Dan Leger for StoryCorps' and WESA's One Small Step.

Two years ago this week, a gunman killed 11 members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

In their conversation for One Small Step, a partnership between StoryCorps and WESA, Amber Neider, 34, of Baldwin and Dan Leger, 74, of Squirrel Hill—who was one of those injured in the shooting—reflect on how they responded to the event as Pittsburghers. They also discuss how it has informed their views on gun rights.

Amber begins this conversation by reading Dan's bio.

StoryCorps' One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.