Pennsylvania Adds More Than 700 New Virus Cases

By 1 hour ago
    A table marked with a tape "X" that will remain unused, is in front of Sara Kennely, as she cleans one of the dining tables at Max's Allegheny Tavern, Thursday, June 4, 2020.
    Keith Srakocic / AP

Pennsylvania reported 700 new coronavirus infections Monday, along with three additional deaths.

Nearly a quarter of the latest virus cases came from Allegheny County, the current epicenter of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.

More than 101,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 7,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

WESA Daily Briefing: July 20, 2020

By 8 hours ago
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

3:26 p.m. – Changes could impact Citizen Police Review Board

Brothers In Arms, Indians Show Support For Social Justice At PNC Park

By Will Graves | Associated Press 7 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

The Cleveland Indians took three separate buses to PNC Park before Saturday's exhibition against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a move designed to maintain proper social distancing while also trying to pull off a Major League Baseball season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Judge Agrees To Expedite Trump Campaign's Lawsuit Over Vote-By-Mail In PA

By Emily Previti | PA Post 7 hours ago
Kate Landis / PA Post

A federal judge has agreed to fast track the lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s election campaign against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the commonwealth’s 67 county election boards over vote-by-mail procedures.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan limited the scope of discovery, however, to the information counties and the Department of State already have assembled for a report on the June 2 primary that’s due to be submitted by August 1 to the state legislature.

White Supremacists Stage Brief Demonstration In PA Park

By 7 hours ago
Googlemaps

A small group of white supremacists staged a brief demonstration in a central Pennsylvania park over the weekend but disbanded as police arrived in force to break up the event, which was conducted without a permit.

More than a dozen members of the National Socialist Movement, some of them armed, marched through Williamsport's Brandon Park on Saturday afternoon. The group, which carried flags that were a combination of a swastika and American flag, then spoke with the aid of a bullhorn.