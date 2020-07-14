WESA Daily Briefing: July 14, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

7:57 a.m. - Hospitals not challenged amid rising cases, health secretary says

Gov. Tom Wolf’s top health official says Pennsylvania’s hospital system is not challenged at the moment by a recent rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, and the Department of Health isn't considering any new restrictions at the moment. Dr. Rachel Levine, Wolf’s health secretary, said Monday that the department decided to hold off on imposing restrictions in southwestern counties while it watches the day-to-day case counts. Still, Levine warned that a cycle previously seen is now repeating in Pennsylvania: a growing proportion of people infected with the coronavirus are younger, a step that preceded the virus getting into congregate care settings, like nursing homes.

7:19 a.m. - Children now required to wear masks at daycare - can the mandate be followed?

Children 2 and older in Pennsylvania are now required to wear masks at daycare.

State officials say it's a necessary safety measure as COVID-19 cases are trending up in the state.

Many child care providers and parents applaud the change, including Jolie Cover who runs a Child Care Center in Blair County.

“They understand that it is something that they need to be responsible for. And children sometimes actually really enjoy having that responsibility,” she said.

Other providers say they worry masks will make it harder for kids to learn...or more difficult to spot kids experiencing an emergency, such as an allergic reaction. So far, there have been about 75 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania child care centers.

