WESA Daily Briefing: July 20, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

7:29 a.m. – Weekend coronavirus numbers

Saturday and Sunday saw an increase of 273 positive COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County. One new death and one new hospitalization were reported over the weekend.

Statewide, cases increased by 763, pushing the total number past 100,000. Another 15 deaths were reported, bringing the total number to more than 7,000.

