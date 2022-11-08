The ‘most important Senate race in the country’ is a virtual tie heading into election day

The election to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania has been billed by many pundits as the most important race in the country. It attracted around a quarter-billion dollars in spending, the most expensive race in the country .

The Senate is currently divided 50–50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. To flip the Senate, Republicans need to unseat only a single Democratic incumbent.

And Democratic candidates in several states — including Arizona, Georgia and especially Nevada — are running tight races. If Democrats lose any one of those races, they would lose their Senate majority. Pennsylvania represents the most likely opportunity for Democrats to keep the Senate without having to be perfect everywhere else.

Democrat John Fetterman easily won his primary over the more moderate Conor Lamb , despite the fact that Fetterman suffered a major stroke just days before the election. Fetterman’s campaign didn’t immediately make clear how bad the stroke was or reveal all of the underlying health conditions Fetterman had been suffering from.

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz had to wait weeks to be declared the winner of the Republican primary after a statewide recount showed he was ahead of his wealthy opponent, Dave McCormick . Oz was one of several primary winners who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, along with Herschel Walker in Georgia and J.D. Vance in Ohio.

As Fetterman recovered from his stroke, he avoided holding public events and instead ran a campaign heavy on social media, attacking Oz for his long history of living in New Jersey . This coincided with the moment when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade , which galvanized Democratic voters.

Fetterman’s campaign peaked around August 17, just after he had his first campaign event since his stroke, when a video of Oz resurfaced that showed him criticizing the rising cost of “crudite.” Fetterman said Oz was tone deaf to the working people, and that Pennsyvlanians would understand it better as a “veggie tray.”

But Oz’s campaign began to fight back, attacking Fetterman’s health, both directly and, in many cases, indirectly , for not holding many public events, talking to reporters or agreeing to any debates. These questions followed Fetterman during a handful of public appearances he began to make. Eventually Fetterman’s campaign agreed to a debate toward the end of October .

Outside spending groups, meanwhile, had begun to hammer Fetterman with tens of millions of dollars in TV ads about his record and views on crime. In particular, Oz attacked Fetterman for advocating for the early release of Pennsylvania prisoners during Fetterman’s time as chair of the Board of Pardons. Although many of these ads were either misleading or simplistic , they also appeared to work: Fetterman’s large polling lead during the summer began to narrow .

The race became dominated by attacks from both candidates. Fetterman’s campaign attacked Oz’s record of endorsing sham products on his TV show and even accused him of experimenting on puppies as a surgeon. Oz’s campaign attacked Fetterman for receiving money from his parents while he did volunteer work into his 40s and for Fetterman’s lackluster attendance record at city council meetings as mayor of Braddock and at state Senate meetings as lieutenant governor .

The focus on the candidates’ lone debate was largely on Fetterman’s health and performance rather than the substance of their disagreements. Fetterman struggled to articulate his positions , and many Republicans, including Toomey, began to question whether he was fit to serve. Fetterman had released a second letter from his primary care doctor the week before that said he was healthy enough to serve, but he didn’t agree during the debate to release his full medical records. Fetterman argued that voters should be able to decide for themselves whether he was healthy enough to serve.