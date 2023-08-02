Jury reaches verdict in penalty phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

A verdict has been reached in the penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial and is expected to be announced within the hour.

Jurors began deliberating around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday over whether defendant Robert Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, should be sentenced to death or to life in prison for killing 11 Jewish worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

Bowers was found guilty on 63 federal counts in June, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Of those, 22 counts carry the possibility of the death penalty.

The jury found Bowers eligible for the death penalty last month.

This story is developing and will be updated.