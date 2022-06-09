© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Patients at UPMC Children's Hospital can help harvest fruits and vegetables at a new edible garden

90.5 WESA | By Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Published June 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
WESA- UPMC Story 1.jpg
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
/
90.5 WESA
Elena Kessler, a genetic counselor at UPMC, helps patients plant seeds in the edible garden.

Patients and employees have a new outdoor area to enjoy at UPMC’s Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Staff and patients celebrated the opening of the refurbished outdoor area Wednesday.

A painted “mindfulness path” is decorated with kid-friendly games and designs and stretches through the hospital’s third-floor terrace. An edible garden stretches alongside the path and provides hands-on activities for patients to learn about healthy eating and sustainability. Children can help harvest the various vegetables and fruits, which will be served in the cafeteria.

“My hope is that what this does for our community in the hospital is to enhance our patient, family experience and our staff and employee experience by giving them some time away, some respite time out of the four walls of the hospital,” says Diane Hupp, the president of the UPMC Children’s Hospital.

WESA-UPMC Story 2.jpg
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
/
90.5 WESA
The newly refurbished terrace at UPMC Children's Hospital features an edible garden and mindfulness path.

The vision for the project came from frontline workers involved in the Green Team, who advocate for environmental health and sustainability at UPMC. Lois Shertz, then a nurse at Children’s Hospital, created the Green Team in 2017 and had the original vision of an edible garden for families and staff.

“This space is a metaphor of the need to create a healthy planet for healthy people, where we can live in harmony with each other and with nature. And this space also represents what makes us so special here at UPMC and Children's Hospital,” says Dr. Isabela Angelelli, who now directs the Green Team.

Hupp says UPMC has been a leader in environmental sustainability within Pittsburgh, but she hopes the garden inspires other Go Green initiatives within neighboring communities.

The project was funded with a $78,375 donation by Green Mountain Energy Sun Club.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech UPMCUPMC Children's Hospital
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen is the summer intern for 90.5 WESA with an interest in culture, social media, and race relations. Rice is a current Junior at the University of Pittsburgh studying English Writing, Political Science and Gender Studies.
See stories by Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Load More