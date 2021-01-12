This State Map Shows Where To Find Local COVID-19 Vaccine Providers

  • The map shows COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state. A green pin indicates a location that has received its vaccine shipment. A red pin indicates a registered provider that has not received any vaccines.
The state health department has created a map that lists COVID-19 vaccine providers across Pennsylvania. Providers who currently offer vaccines and those that eventually will as the state’s roll out enters its later stages are included.

Currently, hospitals and federal qualified health centers are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. But according to the map, dozens of Giant Eagle pharmacies in Allegheny County will eventually receive vaccine shipments.

The map could help Pennsylvania’s non-hospital workers included under Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan. Many dentists, home health aides and contractors have reported frustration and confusion trying to find a local vaccine provider.

Users can click on a pin to learn more information about a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
By zooming in, users can select a provider’s pin to bring up a window that lists a contact person, phone number, email and other information. Previously, the state had issued a spreadsheet of provider names but no contact information.

Some provider windows have blank fields while others are more complete. For example, Squirrel Hill Health Center lists hours of operation as well as a contact person, email address and phone number. By comparison, Allegheny General Hospital lists only an email people should contact to arrange an appointment.

A spokesperson for the health department said information will be regularly updated and as new providers enroll, they can input their own information.

UPMC and Allegheny Health Network, Allegheny County’s two major hospital systems, have also created resources for people looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The state health department has ordered hospitals to reserve 10% of their shipments for non-hospital workers who fall under the Phase 1A category.

Last week, AHN published a website detailing which workers qualify for the vaccine under the current phase of the state’s rollout. The page also includes information about how to email the system for a vaccine appointment.

UPMC published a form Thursday for workers to complete in order to schedule a vaccine appointment. The system requests the form be filled out by one person on behalf of an organization unless the worker is an independent contractor or not otherwise affiliated with an organization.

State Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that the state is focused on vaccinating all health care workers under Phase 1A, but could soon expand vaccine distribution to Phase 1B which includes essential workers outside of the health care sector.

