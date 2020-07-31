WESA Daily Briefing: July 31, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

7:24 a.m. - PPS board member calls for audit of remote learning devices

Pittsburgh Public School board member Sala Udin says the district isn’t prepared for remote learning. The board has authorized the district to purchase thousands of devices, but Udin says administrators aren't forthcoming about where the devices are.

Udin has asked City Controller Michael Lamb, who has auditing jurisdiction over the district, to audit the quantity and location of computers and tablets the district has purchased.

“I’ve been asking questions like ‘have they arrived?’ and I get questions like ‘well not completely’. Well how many have arrived and how many are due to arrive? ‘Well we expect they will all be here in time for school.”

The board is expected to vote Friday on whether to begin the school year online or in person. Neither the district nor Lamb immediately responded to a request for comment.