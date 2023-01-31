Pa. State House 35th District: A guide to the 2023 special election between Gergely and Nevills

What’s at stake: If Republicans can pick off one of the three open seats in Democratic-leaning districts on Feb. 7, they would gain control of the state House of Representatives. Republicans already control the state Senate, and if secure the House, they can propose constitutional amendments on voter ID requirements and other matters that would go before voters and bypass Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s veto. If Democrats win all three races, they would gain control of the House for only the third session in the last 28 years.

Democrat Austin Davis was re-elected to the seat last year, but vacated it after he was sworn in as lieutenant governor. Votes in this Mon Valley district are concentrated most heavily in McKeesport, but it includes a number of smaller localities such as Clairton, Duquesne, Homestead, Munhall and White Oak, as well parts of West Mifflin.

Matthew Gergely

Gergely has spent two decades in government finance jobs in the McKeesport area. Gergely said he has helped McKeesport deal with blight and helped bring in money for its parks. His brother served in this seat from 2002 to 2017 but pleaded guilty to two crimes related to a gambling scheme and was forced out. He has generally supported mainstream Democratic positions on public schools and unions, and while he hasn’t articulated a clear position on abortion, he has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

Party: Democratic

Experience:

Chief revenue officer, McKeesport (2022 – present)

Business manager, McKeesport Area School District (2017 – 2020)

Chief of staff to McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko (2012 – 2017)

Education: McKeesport High School; Indiana University of Pennsylvania, B.S.

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

Candidate surveys: The Pennsylvania Women’s League of Voters video

Major endorsements: AFL-CIO ; Planned Parenthood; Pennsylvania State Education Association; Allegheny County Labor Council; Service Employees International Union

Don Nevills

Nevills served in the Navy for 14 years, ran a tattoo shop for 28 years on the South Side of Pittsburgh and now runs a tattoo shop in Clairton. Nevills says he will bring change and push for lower taxes. He supports Republican positions such as restricting abortion, limiting sports participation for transgender athletes, providing public support for private schools and promoting fossil fuels over green energy. He says he would seek to shift money in the district from low-income housing into infrastructure work such as bridges.