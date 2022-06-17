Event celebrates contributions of Pittsburgh’s refugee communities

World Refugee Day is Monday, June 20, and a local celebration with food, arts and crafts and dancers is planned at Schenley Plaza in Oakland. Local refugees will also share their own stories.

The event takes place during Immigrant Heritage Month and recognizes refugees and immigrants within Pittsburgh. There are an estimated 75,721 foreign-born residents living in the Pittsburgh metro area, according to the county .

“A lot of people are just learning for the first time, like anything about refugees,” said Jewish Family and Community Services spokesperson Allie Reefer. “So this really gives us an opportunity to help Pittsburghers see that … ‘Hey, refugees are here and they're not only here, but they're making our city a better place.’”

The holiday was established by the United Nations in 2001. This year, community partners and organizations have come together to provide local resources for refugees in need. Guest speakers will include Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and World Refugee Day Pittsburgh’s 2022 host Siraji Hassan.

Reefer says Pittsburgh has a long history of welcoming refugees and immigrants.

“We've been involved in helping refugees for over 80 years from World War II,” Reefer said. “And [then there were] the refugees from the Soviet Union after the collapse of the Soviet Union. To now, the modern-day refugees that we're seeing from Iran and Syria and Afghanistan and Congo,” says Reefer. She hopes the event will continue to provide that inclusive environment within Pittsburgh.

The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. on June 20th.

