© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Event celebrates contributions of Pittsburgh’s refugee communities

90.5 WESA | By Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT
pittsburgh refugee day immigration naturalization ceremony.JPG
Allyson Ruggieri
/
90.5 WESA
World Refugee Day took place in Pittsburgh's Market Square in 2017. This year it'll be in Schenley Plaza.

World Refugee Day is Monday, June 20, and a local celebration with food, arts and crafts and dancers is planned at Schenley Plaza in Oakland. Local refugees will also share their own stories.

The event takes place during Immigrant Heritage Month and recognizes refugees and immigrants within Pittsburgh. There are an estimated 75,721 foreign-born residents living in the Pittsburgh metro area, according to the county.

“A lot of people are just learning for the first time, like anything about refugees,” said Jewish Family and Community Services spokesperson Allie Reefer. “So this really gives us an opportunity to help Pittsburghers see that … ‘Hey, refugees are here and they're not only here, but they're making our city a better place.’”

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

The holiday was established by the United Nations in 2001. This year, community partners and organizations have come together to provide local resources for refugees in need. Guest speakers will include Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and World Refugee Day Pittsburgh’s 2022 host Siraji Hassan.

Reefer says Pittsburgh has a long history of welcoming refugees and immigrants.

“We've been involved in helping refugees for over 80 years from World War II,” Reefer said. “And [then there were] the refugees from the Soviet Union after the collapse of the Soviet Union. To now, the modern-day refugees that we're seeing from Iran and Syria and Afghanistan and Congo,” says Reefer. She hopes the event will continue to provide that inclusive environment within Pittsburgh.

The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. on June 20th.

Tags

Arts, Sports & Culture RefugeeSchenley Plaza
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen is the summer intern for 90.5 WESA with an interest in culture, social media, and race relations. Rice is a current Junior at the University of Pittsburgh studying English Writing, Political Science and Gender Studies.
See stories by Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Load More