Pronouncing ‘Carnegie,’ Schenley bench art, and the origins of the Pirates’ name

Welcome back to 90.5 WESA’s Good Question! podcast. We’re thrilled to launch season two and bring you even more stories about Pittsburgh history and culture. Our first episode highlights city staples. We’ll visit the mind behind the colorfully painted benches in Schenley Park; we’ll look into how the Pirates got their marauding moniker and the team’s trendsetting past; and, why do locals say “Carnegie” when the rest of the country has a different pronunciation?

