Good Question podcast logo.png
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Pronouncing ‘Carnegie,’ Schenley bench art, and the origins of the Pirates’ name

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
pittsburgh pirates baseball pnc park history athletics sport city league team grays homestead crawfords major professional homerun strike stadium crowd (8).jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Welcome back to 90.5 WESA’s Good Question! podcast. We’re thrilled to launch season two and bring you even more stories about Pittsburgh history and culture. Our first episode highlights city staples. We’ll visit the mind behind the colorfully painted benches in Schenley Park; we’ll look into how the Pirates got their marauding moniker and the team’s trendsetting past; and, why do locals say “Carnegie” when the rest of the country has a different pronunciation?

(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by Baum Boulevard Automotive, Eisler Landscapes, and the CPA firm Sisterson and Company.)

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
