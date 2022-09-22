The history of Squirrel Hill, Frick Park fire hydrants & the first Black and female City Councilors

Pittsburgh’s East End has some of the city’s largest parks, historic buildings and has long been home to trailblazers in city government. We’ll visit Squirrel Hill and answer some of your questions about the community’s past ; we’ll hear the stories of two firsts in Pittsburgh City Council: Paul Jones , the first Black councilor, and Irma D’Ascenzo , the first female councilor; and we’ll walk through Frick Park, where old fire hydrants pop out of the woods .

(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by Eisler Landscapes, the CPA firm Sisterson and Company and Baum Boulevard Automotive.)