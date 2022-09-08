© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Downtown wharfs, river depth, and the history of Czechoslovakia’s creation in Pittsburgh

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
90.5 WESA

If you’ve spent any time in Pittsburgh, you’ve likely been on or near its three rivers. Follow along with WESA’s Good Question podcast as we walk along the riverfront trails and remember the bustling wharfs that once occupied the space; take a dive into how river depth is measured; and, did you know the groundwork for the creation of the country Czechoslovakia took place in Downtown Pittsburgh?

(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by Baum Boulevard Automotive, Eisler Landscapes, and the CPA firm Sisterson and Company.)

