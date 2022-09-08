Downtown wharfs, river depth, and the history of Czechoslovakia’s creation in Pittsburgh

If you’ve spent any time in Pittsburgh, you’ve likely been on or near its three rivers. Follow along with WESA’s Good Question podcast as we walk along the riverfront trails and remember the bustling wharfs that once occupied the space ; take a dive into how river depth is measured ; and, did you know the groundwork for the creation of the country Czechoslovakia took place in Downtown Pittsburgh?

