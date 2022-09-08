© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Pittsburgh’s panthers, Civil War fort remnants, and a trip to West View Park

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
GPCC_B004_I06_West View Park.jpg
General Postcard Collection, Detre Library and Archives
/
Heinz History Center
The Amusement Arena of West View Park, c. 1919.

Turn right where the Isaly’s used to be! Sound familiar? Pittsburgh loves to remember things that aren’t there anymore. For this episode of WESA’s Good Question podcast, we learn about actual panthers that once roamed this region and how they live on at Pitt and throughout Oakland; we travel to the woods of Stanton Heights to find the remnants of a Civil War fortification; and we ride the dips at old West View Park.

(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by Baum Boulevard Automotive, Eisler Landscapes, and the CPA firm Sisterson and Company.)

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
