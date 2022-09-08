Pittsburgh’s panthers, Civil War fort remnants, and a trip to West View Park

Turn right where the Isaly’s used to be! Sound familiar? Pittsburgh loves to remember things that aren’t there anymore. For this episode of WESA’s Good Question podcast, we learn about actual panthers that once roamed this region and how they live on at Pitt and throughout Oakland; we travel to the woods of Stanton Heights to find the remnants of a Civil War fortification ; and we ride the dips at old West View Park.

