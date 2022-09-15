The East Busway’s history, 40th Street colorful seals, and the scenic Allegheny River Boulevard
From streetcars to scenic Sunday drives, this episode looks at the transit projects that continue to shape our region. Episode four explains why the 40th Street Bridge has colorful seals; how the East Busway was routed and what led to those decisions; and we take a trip along Allegheny River Boulevard, complete with picnic pull-offs with picturesque views.
(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by Baum Boulevard Automotive, Eisler Landscapes, and the CPA firm Sisterson and Company.)