Pittsburgh Explainer

Summer In The City: A Special Episode Of Pittsburgh Explainer

Published June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On this week’s Explainer:

Summer always feels like an opening up: of flowers and windows, of city pools and restaurant patios. This year, that feeling is even stronger. The coronavirus pandemic all but canceled last summer, and there’s a lot of pent up energy for the things that make summer in Pittsburgh special. With vaccination rates climbing and infection rates falling, things are starting to feel almost like normal.

So instead of talking about the news this week, we decided to catch up with a few different Pittsburghers to talk about what they’re looking forward to this season.

- Bruce Chan, city designer and architect

- Tereneh Idia, designer and writer

- Courtney Brennan, content creator and home renovation designer

- Rick Sebak, producer at WQED

- Jose Diaz, senior director for community outreach at the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Listen on the NPR One app or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Pittsburgh Explainer
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
