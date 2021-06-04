Summer In The City: A Special Episode Of Pittsburgh Explainer

On this week’s Explainer:

Summer always feels like an opening up: of flowers and windows, of city pools and restaurant patios. This year, that feeling is even stronger. The coronavirus pandemic all but canceled last summer, and there’s a lot of pent up energy for the things that make summer in Pittsburgh special. With vaccination rates climbing and infection rates falling, things are starting to feel almost like normal.

So instead of talking about the news this week, we decided to catch up with a few different Pittsburghers to talk about what they’re looking forward to this season.

- Bruce Chan, city designer and architect

- Tereneh Idia, designer and writer

- Courtney Brennan, content creator and home renovation designer

- Rick Sebak, producer at WQED

- Jose Diaz, senior director for community outreach at the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh

