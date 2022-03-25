Introducing 90.5 WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Many of our questions come from listeners who are driving and start to notice unusual signs or names. We touch on why many roads have the word “run” in them, as well as the colorful belt system that tried to help drivers navigate Allegheny County. And, of course, a history of our storied inclines (there are two now, but there used to be many more). (The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.)

Listen • 12:56