Introducing 90.5 WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Published March 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Who doesn’t love quintessentially Pittsburgh experiences? Our Pittsburghese story looks at where “yinz” came from, and has a little test to see if you have a Pittsburgh accent; drivers will be familiar with the “Pittsburgh left,” an opportunity to cheat the light and turn left before oncoming traffic moves; and as this is Fish Fry season in the city, we explore what made the seasonal tradition such a sensation. (The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.)

