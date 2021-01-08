Jan. 2-8 Explained: Insurrection At The Capitol & The Latest From The Pennsylvania Legislature

Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2021.

Far-right extremists who support President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. It was an effort to disrupt the congressional process of certifying Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-elect and Vice President-elect.

The Senate chamber was breached as lawmakers and staffers hid in secret locations. Among the insurrectionists, at least four people died and more than 50 were arrested, while others were free to leave.

WHYY political reporter Katie Meyer and WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter weigh in on what happened Wednesday, and what it says about Pennsylvania politics.

