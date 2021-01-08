Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

Jan. 2-8 Explained: Insurrection At The Capitol & The Latest From The Pennsylvania Legislature

By & 12 minutes ago
  • In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporter of President Donald Trump protest as U.S. Capitol Police officers shoot tear gas at demonstrators outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
    Jose Luis Magana / AP

On this week's Explainer:

Far-right extremists who support President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. It was an effort to disrupt the congressional process of certifying Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-elect and Vice President-elect.

The Senate chamber was breached as lawmakers and staffers hid in secret locations. Among the insurrectionists, at least four people died and more than 50 were arrested, while others were free to leave.

WHYY political reporter Katie Meyer and WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter weigh in on what happened Wednesday, and what it says about Pennsylvania politics.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pro-Trump Extremism
Pittsburgh Explainer

