The Confluence

As the election nears, Pittsburgh expert weighs in on how to spot disinformation

Published October 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
90.5 WESA

On today's show: As we enter the home stretch before the November election, we explain how you can identify misinformation and disinformation, even when it might look like a reputable source; the U.S. Supreme Court term begins today, and following the contentious Roe v. Wade ruling last term, we discuss what to expect this fall; and 50 years ago, how a group of working-class Black men in Pittsburgh transformed emergency care.

Today’s guests include: Kathleen Carley, computational social scientist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, director of CMU’s Center for Informed Democracy and Social Cybersecurity, and director of the Center for Computational Analysis of Social and Organizational Systems; and David Harris, professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Law and WESA legal analyst.

The Confluence disinformationElection 2022U.S. Supreme Court
