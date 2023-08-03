© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
The Confluence

County Executive candidate Joe Rockey’s top priorities include reducing crime, bringing jobs

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
Republican county executive candidate Joe Rockey stands at a podium
Chris Potter
/
90.5 WESA
Republican county executive candidate Joe Rockey receives the endorsement of the Laborers, flanked by union officials Jason Markovich and Phil Ameris.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Yesterday, a jury of his peers decided the man they convicted of carrying out the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018 should be put to death. The formal sentencing hearing takes place this morning. David Harris, WESA’s legal analyst and law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, joins us to explain why survivors and victim’s family members get to share statements at this point in the trial, and if the case is likely to be appealed. (0:00 - 4:53)

Joe Rockey is the Republican nominee for Allegheny County Executive, and he will face off against Sara Innamorato, the Democratic nominee. Although Rockey has no previous political experience, he says he will bring his experience as a “problem solver” to lead from a centrist perspective. (4:57 - 16:00)

The City of Pittsburgh received $335 million dollars from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. This week, Council approved shifting $21 million around, in order to meet a federal deadline. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski explains why the council is reallocating the funds and what’s left to spend. (16:01 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. For those who have enjoyed listening to the show, find more episodes of The Confluence here, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence."
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting.
See stories by Addison Diehl
