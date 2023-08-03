County Executive candidate Joe Rockey’s top priorities include reducing crime, bringing jobs

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Yesterday, a jury of his peers decided the man they convicted of carrying out the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018 should be put to death. The formal sentencing hearing takes place this morning. David Harris, WESA’s legal analyst and law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, joins us to explain why survivors and victim’s family members get to share statements at this point in the trial, and if the case is likely to be appealed. (0:00 - 4:53)

Joe Rockey is the Republican nominee for Allegheny County Executive, and he will face off against Sara Innamorato, the Democratic nominee. Although Rockey has no previous political experience, he says he will bring his experience as a “problem solver” to lead from a centrist perspective. (4:57 - 16:00)

The City of Pittsburgh received $335 million dollars from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. This week, Council approved shifting $21 million around, in order to meet a federal deadline. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski explains why the council is reallocating the funds and what’s left to spend. (16:01 - 22:30)

