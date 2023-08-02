© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
The Confluence

County Executive candidate Sara Innamorato’s top priorities include housing, addressing disparities

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
State Rep. Sara Innamorato celebrates winning the Democratic primary race for Allegheny County Executive.
State Rep. Sara Innamorato celebrates winning the Democratic primary race for Allegheny County Executive with supporters, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, left, and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, right.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

With Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald term-limited, the county will see new leadership. Sara Innamorato served two full terms as state representative for the 21st district, and is now running as the Democratic nominee for County Executive. She joins us to discuss her priorities, from the jail to homelessness. (0:00 - 12:00)

Summer is slowly winding down and fall is around the corner, but still there is plenty of time to check off activities on your Pittsburgh Bucket List. Rossilynne Culgan, author of “100 Things to do in Pittsburgh Before You Die,” shares her favorite activities and updates to her Pittsburgh bucket list. (12:08 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. For those who have enjoyed listening to the show, find more episodes of The Confluence here, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
