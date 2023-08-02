County Executive candidate Sara Innamorato’s top priorities include housing, addressing disparities

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

With Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald term-limited, the county will see new leadership. Sara Innamorato served two full terms as state representative for the 21st district, and is now running as the Democratic nominee for County Executive. She joins us to discuss her priorities, from the jail to homelessness. (0:00 - 12:00)

Summer is slowly winding down and fall is around the corner, but still there is plenty of time to check off activities on your Pittsburgh Bucket List. Rossilynne Culgan, author of “100 Things to do in Pittsburgh Before You Die,” shares her favorite activities and updates to her Pittsburgh bucket list. (12:08 - 22:30)

