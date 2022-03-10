Good Question! Podcast: Trailer

© 2022 90.5 WESA
Published March 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST
What have you always wondered about Pittsburgh? For the past few years, WESA’s Good Question series has been looking into this city’s storied history to answer your everyday curiosities.

There are a lot of "Good Questions" about Pittsburgh. We’ve turned that reporting into a book and live events and on March 24th, we’re launching a Good Question! podcast. We’ll have a full season of episodes exploring the quirks of Pittsburgh’s history and culture.

Join us on the city’s three rivers as we explore the history of our lock and dam system, paddle to an island on the Ohio River and dive into just how deep our rivers can be. We’ll celebrate our city’s prominent jazz musicians, figure out why we have 90 neighborhoods and remember what it was like to ride the “dips” at the old West View Park.

Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
