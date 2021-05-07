May 1-7 Explained: COVID Mitigations Relaxed, School Board Races & Tree Of Life Redesign

On this week's Explainer:

Public health experts react to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to lift more coronavirus restrictions on Memorial Day. Health and science reporter Sarah Boden explains what that could mean for the region, as well as the latest on vaccination rates.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board has five open seats this year. Education reporter Sarah Schneider walks through who's been endorsed by local organizations, and how candidates hope to change the district's education systems.

It's been more than two years since a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack the United States history. Arts and culture reporter Bill O'Driscoll talks about new design plans in the building's future, a project which will be led by an internationally known architect.

