Pittsburgh Explainer

May 1-7 Explained: COVID Mitigations Relaxed, School Board Races & Tree Of Life Redesign

Published May 7, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT
A sign outside a restaurant in Bellevue, Pa.

On this week's Explainer:

Public health experts react to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to lift more coronavirus restrictions on Memorial Day. Health and science reporter Sarah Boden explains what that could mean for the region, as well as the latest on vaccination rates.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board has five open seats this year. Education reporter Sarah Schneider walks through who's been endorsed by local organizations, and how candidates hope to change the district's education systems.

It's been more than two years since a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack the United States history. Arts and culture reporter Bill O'Driscoll talks about new design plans in the building's future, a project which will be led by an internationally known architect.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Listen on the NPR One app or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
Liz Reid
Liz Reid oversees newsroom operations at WESA. She began working at WESA in 2013 as a general assignment reporter and weekend host. Since then, she’s worked as the Morning Edition producer, health & science reporter and as an editor. You can reach her at lreid@wesa.fm.
