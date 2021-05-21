© 2021 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Explainer

Bonus Episode: Land & Power Wins Regional Murrow

Published May 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
Sarah Schneider
90.5 WESA

It’s time for a bonus episode! Pittsburgh Explainer editor Lucy Perkins interviews host Liz Reid and development & transportation reporter Margaret J. Krauss about another WESA podcast they worked on together: Land & Power.

Land & Power tells the story of a big apartment complex on the corner of Negley and Penn Avenues in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood called Penn Plaza. The apartments opened in 1967, but when gentrification crept into this historically Black area of the city, they were torn down. That was about 5 years ago. Local media covered the protests and public meetings that happened back then, but a few years later, WESA’s Margaret J. Krauss went back to the site. She talked to residents, developers, city officials and activists about the story that those headlines missed.

The series won a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best podcast this spring.

Pittsburgh Explainer
Liz Reid
Liz Reid oversees newsroom operations at WESA. She began working at WESA in 2013 as a general assignment reporter and weekend host. Since then, she’s worked as the Morning Edition producer, health & science reporter and as an editor. You can reach her at lreid@wesa.fm.
