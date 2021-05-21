May 15-21 Explained: Primary Results, Roadblocks Getting Meals To Schoolchildren & Vaccinating Non-English Speakers

Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Gainey is on track to become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor, after beating incumbent Bill Peduto in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Government and accountability editor Chris Potter followed the race, and says Gainey's win follows a recent trend of more progressive candidates getting elected locally.

When the pandemic forced schools to switch to remote learning, Congress passed federal aid to cover the cost of the food students on free and reduced cost meals program would have eaten in the school cafeteria. Reporters Sarah Schneider and Kate Giammarise report there have been a lot of roadblocks in getting that money.

As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, public health officials have recognized the need to target specific communities to overcome things like vaccine hesitancy and barriers to health care access. This week, science and health reporter Sarah Boden looked into the unique difficulty of reaching people who don’t speak English.

