Pittsburgh Explainer

May 15-21 Explained: Primary Results, Roadblocks Getting Meals To Schoolchildren & Vaccinating Non-English Speakers

Published May 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ed Gainey.jpg
An-Li Hering
/
90.5 WESA
Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Gainey shortly before he heard he'd won the Democratic primary for Pittsburgh mayor on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Gainey is on track to become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor, after beating incumbent Bill Peduto in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Government and accountability editor Chris Potter followed the race, and says Gainey's win follows a recent trend of more progressive candidates getting elected locally.

When the pandemic forced schools to switch to remote learning, Congress passed federal aid to cover the cost of the food students on free and reduced cost meals program would have eaten in the school cafeteria. Reporters Sarah Schneider and Kate Giammarise report there have been a lot of roadblocks in getting that money.

As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, public health officials have recognized the need to target specific communities to overcome things like vaccine hesitancy and barriers to health care access. This week, science and health reporter Sarah Boden looked into the unique difficulty of reaching people who don’t speak English.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Listen on the NPR One app or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags

Pittsburgh Explainer Election 2021Local StoriesCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine
Liz Reid
Liz Reid oversees newsroom operations at WESA. She began working at WESA in 2013 as a general assignment reporter and weekend host. Since then, she’s worked as the Morning Edition producer, health & science reporter and as an editor. You can reach her at lreid@wesa.fm.
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
Lucy Perkins
