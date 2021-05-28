May 22-28 Explained: Parnell Waffles On 2020 Election, Dems Intro Fracking Bills & Land Banks Await Help

On this week’s Pittsburgh Explainer:

When Republican Sean Parnell first announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat next year, he said did not want to rehash the 2020 election results. But as government and accountability reporter Lucy Perkins reports, last week Parnell said he backed a forensic audit of the results .

A bill in the state House would make it easier to revitalize main streets throughout the commonwealth. Development and transportation reporter Margaret J. Krauss reports the proposal would provide environmental liability protection to land banks, to help address vacant storefronts in commercial corridors .

Democratic state Senators are pushing efforts to increase accountability for natural gas companies . StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has the latest on the lawmakers’ proposals, which include increasing the distance gas wells must be set back from homes, hospitals and schools.

