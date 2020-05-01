Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

April 27-May 1 Explained: Primary Update, Pittsburgh's Budget & Food Supply Challenges

  • Mark Ott poses for a photo at Cleveland Ott & Sons farm which supply garden centers and farm stands in Graterford, Pa., Monday, April 27, 2020
    Mark Ott poses for a photo at Cleveland Ott & Sons farm which supply garden centers and farm stands in Graterford, Pa., Monday, April 27, 2020
    Matt Rourke / AP

The coronavirus pandemic has made the world feel small for many people. Some haven't left their neighborhoods in weeks; others haven't even left their homes. It's also impacting the people and businesses who supply our food, with numerous farmers and growers around the state having to alter their operations to meet changing demand.


If the coronavirus hadn't prompted the Pennsylvania legislature to reschedule the state primary, it would have occurred this week. The state is now working to prepare the shortened list of polling stations for in-person voting on the new primary date, June 2. 

Just a few years after Pittsburgh emerged from Act 47, which categorized the city as being in financial distress, the shutdown may have a significant impact on the city's budget

Helping explain the headlines this week:

 

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

