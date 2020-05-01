April 27-May 1 Explained: Primary Update, Pittsburgh's Budget & Food Supply Challenges

The coronavirus pandemic has made the world feel small for many people. Some haven't left their neighborhoods in weeks; others haven't even left their homes. It's also impacting the people and businesses who supply our food, with numerous farmers and growers around the state having to alter their operations to meet changing demand.

If the coronavirus hadn't prompted the Pennsylvania legislature to reschedule the state primary, it would have occurred this week. The state is now working to prepare the shortened list of polling stations for in-person voting on the new primary date, June 2.

Just a few years after Pittsburgh emerged from Act 47, which categorized the city as being in financial distress, the shutdown may have a significant impact on the city's budget.

Helping explain the headlines this week:

Lucy Perkins, government and accountability reporter

Rachel McDevitt, reporter with WITF in Harrisburg

Ariel Worthy, city government reporter

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.