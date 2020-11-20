Nov. 14-20 Explained: A Coronavirus Surge, A Rush On Guns & A List Of Missing Students

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of November 14-20, 2020.

Allegheny County set a new record this week, with more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases. Health reporter Sarah Boden reports state and county officials say they don't plan to put new restrictions in place, but are advising people to only interact with others in their home.

Pittsburgh Public Schools students returned to all-virtual learning this week. Education reporter Sarah Schneider reports the district likely won't return to any in-person classes until January 2021. A recent audit of the district's online learning platform found that 336 students had not logged on or been successfully contacted by school staff.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office reports the rate of Allegheny County residents applying for licenses to carry firearms has nearly tripled in the last month. Reporter Kiley Koscinski spoke with new applicants, and looks into some reasons why the spike is taking place.

