90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

On today's program: The governor’s latest briefing on the pandemic implored residents to take precautions seriously, but health reporter Sarah Boden explains, he made no mention of another lockdown; The State Department of Aging unveils its four-year plan, and how it’s serving older adults in a pandemic; and a former CIA intelligence officer talks about his book that explores the politics of a Pittsburgh labor union.