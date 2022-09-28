Pittsburgh Public Schools considers changes to district’s sex education policy

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The board of the Pittsburgh Public Schools is scheduled to vote tonight to revise the district's sex education policy to be more inclusive and remove the emphasis on abstinence-only education; the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets has received a $2.4 million grant to study how society can overcome differences; and a conversation about independent state legislature doctrine.

Today’s guests include: Sarah Schneider, WESA education reporter; and Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, founding director of the Center for Governance and Markets and a professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.

