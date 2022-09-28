© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Public Schools considers changes to district’s sex education policy

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
pittsburgh public schools pps district board education school student teacher staff learning teaching classroom meeting oakland neighborhood (3).JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The board of the Pittsburgh Public Schools is scheduled to vote tonight to revise the district's sex education policy to be more inclusive and remove the emphasis on abstinence-only education; the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets has received a $2.4 million grant to study how society can overcome differences; and a conversation about independent state legislature doctrine. 

Today’s guests include: Sarah Schneider, WESA education reporter; and Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, founding director of the Center for Governance and Markets and a professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.

Tags
The Confluence PPSUniversity Of PittsburghPennsylvania General Assembly
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Emma Furry
See stories by Emma Furry
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More