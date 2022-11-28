© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pa. judges can now dismiss some charges for people 'incompetent' to stand trial

Published November 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST
Supreme Court Justice-Emails
Matt Rourke
/
AP
People walk by the Pennsylvania Judicial Center Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pennsylvania judges are now allowed to dismiss charges against defendants who would not be deemed competent to participate in their own trial, but there are still some flaws; a new book chronicles the rise of the Kaufmann family, which owned the department store of the same name in Pittsburgh; and outgoing Congressman Conor Lamb talks about what's next for him after his term ends in January. 

Today’s guests include: Danielle Ohl, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Laura Malt Schneiderman and Marylynne Pitz, co-authors of “Kaufmann's: The Family that Built Pittsburgh's Famed Department Store.”

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
