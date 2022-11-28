Pa. judges can now dismiss some charges for people 'incompetent' to stand trial

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pennsylvania judges are now allowed to dismiss charges against defendants who would not be deemed competent to participate in their own trial, but there are still some flaws; a new book chronicles the rise of the Kaufmann family, which owned the department store of the same name in Pittsburgh; and outgoing Congressman Conor Lamb talks about what's next for him after his term ends in January.

Today’s guests include: Danielle Ohl, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Laura Malt Schneiderman and Marylynne Pitz, co-authors of “Kaufmann's: The Family that Built Pittsburgh's Famed Department Store.”

