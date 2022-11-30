© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy questions city's spending of parks tax funding on equipment

Published November 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
Katie Blackley
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Advocates argue that Mayor Ed Gainey’s budget proposal allocating funds from a parks tax to purchase trucks, tractors, and other vehicles isn’t the tax’s intended purpose; in a report from University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work, many Black families said they struggle to find a school environment that fulfills social needs and academically challenges their students; and a look at how the National Aviary is implementing special glass to protect birds in and outside of the building. 

Today’s guests include: Kiley Koscinski, city government reporter with WESA; Esther Mellinger Stief, executive director of the Crossroads Foundation, and Anthony Williams, head of school at The Neighborhood Academy; and Robert Mulvihill, ornithologist at The National Aviary.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
