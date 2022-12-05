Emergency regulations for oil and gas were approved to meet federal deadline, secure funding

On today’s episode of The Confluence: State environmental regulators held a vote to limit some oil and gas well emissions in order to meet a federal deadline and avoid sanctions; a new skill building and job training program based in Oakland has finished working with it’s first cohort of fellows and begun recruitment for the next; and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is offering sensory-friendly performances of it’s holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker.’

Today’s guests include: Rachel McDevitt, reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF; Lindsay Powell, workforce strategies director at InnovatePGH; and Kathryn Gigler, acting executive director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.