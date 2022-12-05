© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Emergency regulations for oil and gas were approved to meet federal deadline, secure funding

Published December 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
Marie Cusick
StateImpact Pennslvania

On today’s episode of The Confluence: State environmental regulators held a vote to limit some oil and gas well emissions in order to meet a federal deadline and avoid sanctions; a new skill building and job training program based in Oakland has finished working with it’s first cohort of fellows and begun recruitment for the next; and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is offering sensory-friendly performances of it’s holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker.’

Today’s guests include: Rachel McDevitt, reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF; Lindsay Powell, workforce strategies director at InnovatePGH; and Kathryn Gigler, acting executive director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
