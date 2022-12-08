A+ Schools annual report says Pittsburgh Public Schools need to address equity, chronic absenteeism

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The latest version of A+ School’s annual report on Pittsburgh Public Schools assesses if the local education system is achieving equity, from funding to discipline to opportunity; the University of Pittsburgh has a new director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for its Division of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement; and a look at the history and impact of Pennsylvania’s 30-year-old Children’s Health Insurance program.

Today’s guests include: James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools; and Dan’Talisha Deans, a director of development of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the University of Pittsburgh’s Division of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement.