© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

A+ Schools annual report says Pittsburgh Public Schools need to address equity, chronic absenteeism

Published December 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST
colfax_school_entrance_squirrel_hill_education_elementary_pittsburgh_public_schools.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The latest version of A+ School’s annual report on Pittsburgh Public Schools assesses if the local education system is achieving equity, from funding to discipline to opportunity; the University of Pittsburgh has a new director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for its Division of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement; and a look at the history and impact of Pennsylvania’s 30-year-old Children’s Health Insurance program. 

Today’s guests include: James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools; and Dan’Talisha Deans, a director of development of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the University of Pittsburgh’s Division of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More