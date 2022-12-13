Pa. Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs wants to reduce psychostimulant addiction, overdoses

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear about the takeaways from last week’s Psychostimulant Symposium hosted by the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and what role the department will take in addressing drugs like methamphetamines; and since 2018, the state’s Department of Corrections has given incarcerated people scans of mail instead of the physical correspondence, but some advocates say the policy takes away connection to loved ones.

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs; and Wanda Bertram, communications strategist with Prison Policy Initiative.