Pa. Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs wants to reduce psychostimulant addiction, overdoses

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
Jennifer Smith, secretary for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, continues to contend the state’s drug oversight agency was not responsible for confusion that wrongly barred some people from addiction treatment.
Natalie Kolb
/
Commonwealth Media Service
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear about the takeaways from last week’s Psychostimulant Symposium hosted by the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and what role the department will take in addressing drugs like methamphetamines; and since 2018, the state’s Department of Corrections has given incarcerated people scans of mail instead of the physical correspondence, but some advocates say the policy takes away connection to loved ones. 

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs; and Wanda Bertram, communications strategist with Prison Policy Initiative.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
