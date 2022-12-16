After 2022’s contentious election, control of the state House is still up in the air

On today’s episode of The Confluence: After a contentious election in November, Pennsylvania Democrats came out in control of the state House, but with three seats now vacant, the balance of power is in question. We discuss this developing story, look back on the year and discuss what’s to come.

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter , government and accountability editor with WESA; Stephen Caruso , Capitol reporter with Spotlight PA; and Marc Levy , reporter with the Associated Press.