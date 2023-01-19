Gov. Wolf issued historic number of pardons, but advocates want more expansive system

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Gov. Tom Wolf issued a record-breaking number of pardons during his tenure — 2,540 while in office — and we discuss the work being done to offer those who were incarcerated second chances; the Community College of Allegheny County got a funding increase from the county, we talk about what’s on the horizon for the local institution following enrollment decreases; and we answer a listener's question about whose responsibility it is to maintain private roads in the city.

Today’s guests include: Sharon Dietrich, litigation director at Community Legal Services, Inc.; and Quintin Bullock, president of the Community College of Allegheny County.

