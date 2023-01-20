Pennsylvania's new executive office has been sworn in, but the state House is at a standstill

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pennsylvania has a new governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the state House navigating razor thin margins; we discuss the priorities for the coming year and what’s ahead with new leadership.

Today’s guests include: Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter with Spotlight PA; John Micek, editor in chief at Pennsylvania Capital-Star; Chris Potter, government and accountability editor at WESA; and Charles Thompson, government reporter with PennLive.