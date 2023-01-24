Thousands of Pennsylvania homeowners promised mortgage relief in the pandemic are still waiting

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A state program promised to give homeowners some financial relief during the pandemic, but thousands of applicants are waiting, on average, six months for the final stage of approval; and a look at the city’s landslide problem, exacerbated by climate change and lack of preventative measures.

Today’s guests include: Charlotte Keith, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Quinn Glabicki, environmental reporter with PublicSource and Rebecca Kiernan, assistant director of sustainability and resilience at Pittsburgh’s Department of City Planning.