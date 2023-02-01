© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Foundation's new strategic plan to address racial equity, we look at ongoing efforts

Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 1, 2023
pittsburgh neighborhood street north side.JPEG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: With the announcement of a $50 million pledge from the Pittsburgh Foundation to undertake a new strategic plan focusing on racial equity initiatives, we discuss whether such efforts have historically created a long term impact; anxiety disorders have dominated Pennsylvania’s billion-dollar medical marijuana business, according to an analysis of certifications; and Healthy Start, Inc. has released a comprehensive plan for the county to address inequities for babies and families. 

Today’s guests include: James Huguley, associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work; Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Jada Shirriel, chief executive officer of Healthy Start, Inc.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
