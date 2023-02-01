Pittsburgh Foundation's new strategic plan to address racial equity, we look at ongoing efforts

On today’s episode of The Confluence: With the announcement of a $50 million pledge from the Pittsburgh Foundation to undertake a new strategic plan focusing on racial equity initiatives, we discuss whether such efforts have historically created a long term impact; anxiety disorders have dominated Pennsylvania’s billion-dollar medical marijuana business, according to an analysis of certifications; and Healthy Start, Inc. has released a comprehensive plan for the county to address inequities for babies and families.

Today’s guests include: James Huguley, associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work; Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Jada Shirriel, chief executive officer of Healthy Start, Inc.